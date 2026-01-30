© 2026

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Jan. 30, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published January 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKST
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the Tustumena replacement project finally going out to bid, Daniel Brigman has been selected as the next superintendent for KIBSD although contract details are not finalized yet, three Tribal entities on Kodiak Island plan to build a cultural center off the Chiniak Highway, our colleagues at KUCB report that NPFMC plans to take action on chum salmon bycatch at its meeting next week on Feb. 5 and Alaska Public Media reports on Gov. Dunleavy's recently announced fiscal plan.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
