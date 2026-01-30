Weekly Wrap: Jan. 30, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the Tustumena replacement project finally going out to bid, Daniel Brigman has been selected as the next superintendent for KIBSD although contract details are not finalized yet, three Tribal entities on Kodiak Island plan to build a cultural center off the Chiniak Highway, our colleagues at KUCB report that NPFMC plans to take action on chum salmon bycatch at its meeting next week on Feb. 5 and Alaska Public Media reports on Gov. Dunleavy's recently announced fiscal plan.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Daniel Brigman is slated to be the next superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District. The school district’s board of education announced on Friday, Jan. 23, that they had selected Brigman over the other finalist, Miranda Bacha.
After years of delays, the build contract to replace the Alaska Marine Highway System’s ferry M/V Tustumena is out to bid. The state’s project notice calls for the new mainliner ferry to be completed by the beginning of 2029 with an estimated price tag of more than $300 million.
Three tribal entities on Kodiak Island are jointly proposing to build a cultural center off the Chiniak Highway. The groups' recent similar use determination request for the project was approved by the Kodiak Island Borough's planning and zoning commission.