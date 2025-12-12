Weekly Wrap: Dec. 12, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about tips for feeling better during winter blues from Alaska Public Media, Kodiak gets hit with about a foot of snow, 2020 Gulf of Alaska Pacific cod fishery disaster funds are being distributed to those who were impacted including the city of Kodiak, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council sets the Bering Sea pollock quota and Gulf of Alaska ground fish quotas for next year, and the KIBSD board of education has begun the budgeting process for next school year.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Five years after a Pacific cod fishery disaster in the Gulf of Alaska, 2020, federal financial relief is finally being distributed to some of the affected municipalities, like Kodiak. The Kodiak City Council formally accepted $156,158.40 on Thursday, Dec. 4.
Total snowfall observations from the local wastewater treatment plant were unavailable by the publishing of this story, but one spotter for the National Weather Service reported 8.5 inches fell by Sunday afternoon, Dec. 7.