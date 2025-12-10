Snowstorm closes schools, wrecks roads and sinks a boat in Kodiak

Following a couple winter weather advisories, by Monday morning Kodiak saw around a foot of snow across town and in some areas, more was drifted in by high winds.

Total snowfall observations from the local wastewater treatment plant were unavailable by the publishing of this story, but one spotter for the National Weather Service reported 8.5 inches fell by Sunday afternoon, Dec. 7.

The snow closed schools in Kodiak on Monday, Dec. 8, along with the Chiniak school. The school day will be made up later in the school year, but the district has not announced specifically when.

The city ports and harbor office reported on Facebook that the heavy snow also sank a boat docked in a local harbor. The city urges boaters to check on their boats and remove snow to prevent further damage or sinkings.

Based on winter weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service, total snow accumulations were forecast to be around 12 inches in Kodiak between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8.

Climatologist Rick Thoman with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy said the last time Kodiak had this much snow was Nov. 27 and 28 of 2022, which was also a 12-inch dump, as recorded at the local wastewater treatment plant. Before that, 14 inches of snow fell there on Feb. 19 and 20, 2021.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 9, the National Weather Service forecasts mostly clear and sunny conditions around Kodiak Island with temperatures around 30 degrees and no sign of precipitation for the rest of the week.