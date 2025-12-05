Weekly Wrap: Dec. 5, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In this week's recap with Host Brian Venua, the City of Kodiak has a new manager, an entangled humpback died near the island, Port Lions got a special delivery of salmon fillets, Kodiak residents are trying to grow fruit trees, a Kodiak farm is providing some of its milk to local families, and the Chamber of Commerce is bringing a home show back to the island after an over 30 year hiatus.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
Last week on Nov. 21, Port Lions residents got a special delivery of salmon fillets. The Kodiak Archipelago Leadership Institute donated about 850 pounds from a Kodiak fishing family to the archipelago community of roughly 150 people.
For years Kodiak residents and farmers have been growing small fruit trees in their greenhouses. But now that effort has spread in earnest to communities around the archipelago, including in Port Lions.
One small farm in Kodiak is embarking on a new mission – providing all the milk from one of its dairy cows to local families who are in need. Here's what the dairy farmer says about how it works and how it’s going to be funded: