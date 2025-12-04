Chamber of Commerce to bring a Home Show to Kodiak for the first time in decades

Home shows are usually an opportunity to promote home building and renovations as well as housing-focused organizations to gather ideas and share services.

And according to Ellen Simeonoff, the executive director for Kodiak’s Chamber of Commerce, there hasn’t been one on the island in over 30 years. She said she went to a few off-island earlier this year, and got the idea to host one in Kodiak.

“Housing is a critical issue in Kodiak and this is one of the things we can do (to) hopefully help generate business, home improvement projects, and provide access to people – to our residents – for all things housing,” Simeonoff said.

The Chamber announced vendor registration opened on Dec. 2.

The team is planning to have a range of attendees from contractors and builders to realtors and government organizations like the Kodiak Island Housing Authority. The goal is to have resources for everyone including homeowners, renters, and landlords alike.

Simeonoff said she’s also working with builders and suppliers across Alaska and in the Lower 48 that would send people or ship materials to the island.

“I talked with a couple of people at that Seattle home show about the possibility of coming,” she said. “One gentleman also does the Fairbanks Home show, and there’s people on the Kenai Peninsula.”

Ericka Thompson is the Chamber’s partnership and events executive. She said it’s also a way to promote smaller businesses and startups, especially for tradespeople.

“If we could see what, who is all here, who all provides the different services, then more homeowners or landlords or renters could learn of other options,” Thompson said.

Unlike other expos the Chamber hosts, like the annual commercial fishing event ComFish, there aren’t any forums planned for the upcoming home show. But, Thompson said if it goes well, housing discussions could be on the table.

“We’re still just getting our feet under us and trying to organize the expo part, but this could grow and develop,” she said.