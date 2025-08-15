Weekly Wrap: Aug. 15, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear some details about the a potential project for temporary housing at the Kodiak Island spaceport, the Coast Guard has commissioned its second new cutter homeported in Kodiak, the service intercepts Chinese vessel in the Bering Sea, the Coast Guard's Healy is back in Kodiak for now, the Asian Grocery store celebrates 30 years in Kodiak, and the police department has new Tasers.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Officials are now monitoring a total of five similar boats in or near U.S. waters in the region. The vessels are consistent with more Chinese research activity in the area in recent years, according to a Coast Guard press release.
Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Kevin Lunday says these 154-foot fast response cutters have the capability to move beyond the Gulf of Alaska, into places like the Aleutian Islands and the Bering Sea.
Alaska Aerospace Corporation CEO John Oberst has retracted his statement that the request for information it published on Aug. 6 is related to the development of the Trump administration’s Golden Dome missile defense system.