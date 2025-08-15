© 2025

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Aug. 15, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published August 15, 2025 at 5:36 PM AKDT

This week we hear some details about the a potential project for temporary housing at the Kodiak Island spaceport, the Coast Guard has commissioned its second new cutter homeported in Kodiak, the service intercepts Chinese vessel in the Bering Sea, the Coast Guard's Healy is back in Kodiak for now, the Asian Grocery store celebrates 30 years in Kodiak, and the police department has new Tasers.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
