Kodiak's Asian Grocery and Gifts celebrates 30 years of business

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published August 15, 2025 at 5:05 PM AKDT
Asian Grocery and Gifts with a small pop-up tent where customers could stop for free pancit and lumpia among other foods for free before shopping.
Asian Grocery and Gifts with a small pop-up tent where customers could stop for free pancit and lumpia among other foods for free before shopping.

“I am so grateful, this community, Kodiak – I love Kodiak,” said Owner Ana Fangonilo. “I don’t know how I can say thank you to everyone who supported our store.”

Music bumped from Asian Grocery and Gifts from the relatively small commercial space near Mill Bay Road, one of Kodiak’s major roads. There are a few other Asian grocery stores on the island now, but Owner Ana Fangonilo said hers was the first.

“We started the business thinking that Kodiak (at) that time, there was no Asian groceries,” Fangonilo said. “Thirty years ago, there’s not a lot of Asian food.”

That was despite a large Filipino population for the last century.

Ana Fangonilo poses in front of her store.
Ana Fangonilo poses in front of her store.

Asian Grocery and Gifts started in a small, rented building in a different location. That was until they could grow the capital to buy their own store. Fangonilo said it’s a family operation. She practically raised her kids in the store, and now her grandkids can be seen running around it.

“I can’t believe it!” she said. “My kids were just small – I think Hazel, my oldest one, she was just five or six years old, and now she has three kids.”

Over the years, Fangonilo has added a couple full-time staff, as well as a money remittance service. That allows working folks to send money to loved ones abroad.

Asian Grocery and Gifts only has a few aisles, with each shelf packed to the edges with products often associated with Filipino foods, ingredients, and snacks.
Asian Grocery and Gifts only has a few aisles, with each shelf packed to the edges with products often associated with Filipino foods, ingredients, and snacks.

Fangonilo said she’s enjoyed connecting with customers and working to find what products everyone wants from her store. And to celebrate three decades in business, she gave free food and raffles to thank all of her patrons.

But after so many years, Fangonilo said she’s also ready for a break — if she can get some help.

“I want to take at least one year break if my daughter can run the store, but I’m just going to be here just watching and helping them with the business if they want to take over,” she said.

For now, said she’ll stay in Kodiak, making sure the store stays open every day.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.

Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
