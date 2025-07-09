NOAA's Gulf of Alaska, Eastern Bering Sea bottom trawl surveys underway despite staffing cuts

Multiple research vessels are out in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska this summer conducting surveys that inform stock assessments for fisheries managers. One of those surveys only happens every two years and comes during a challenging time for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.

The biennial Gulf of Alaska bottom trawl survey started in mid-May and is scheduled to end in about a month by August 6. This survey captures the overall health of various species in the marine ecosystem, from the Aleutian Chain to Southeast and areas in-between, like around Kodiak Island.

Last time this survey took place, in 2023, NOAA scientists were keen to get updated numbers of Pacific cod. The species has been trying to recover since the marine heatwave also known as the Blob, in 2019. Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the 2020 Gulf of Alaska Pacific cod fishery, which was awarded $17.7 million in disaster relief by the Secretary of Commerce.

While the Gulf of Alaska bottom trawl survey is going on, NOAA typically conducts Pacific cod satellite tagging around the Aleutian Islands and in the Northern Bering Sea around St. Lawrence Island. According to the survey’s description on NOAA’s website, scientists use pots or trawl nets to capture Pacific cod in the Aleutians and work with longline fishermen and Alaska Native community members to tag the fish in the Northern Bering Sea.

On July 15 a longline survey of sablefish, also known as black cod, and several groundfish species like rockfish is set to begin. This annual assessment did not happen in 2024 and this year’s has a delayed start this summer.

One of the longline survey coordinators, Pat Malecha with NOAA Fisheries, said via email the survey will begin in Dutch Harbor on July 15 and end in Dutch Harbor at the beginning of September. The survey will also include some stops in Yakutat along the way. Malecha said, “the start date was pushed back a bit as we worked out some contract details with the survey vessel FV Alaskan Leader.”

NOAA Fisheries has been dealing with substantial staffing cuts leading up to the surveys. The Alaska Fisheries Science Center lost roughly 50 employees since February according to reporting from KUCB Radio.

Bob Foy, the director of the center which is based in Seattle, told the North Pacific Fishery Management Council last month that NOAA’s annual bottom trawl survey in the Eastern Bering Sea will produce less data and information than usual this year as a result of the staffing cuts.

Alaska’s Senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, have both asserted before that without quality stock assessments that means less fishing opportunities for Alaska fishermen.

That survey is scheduled to wrap up at the end of this month on July 31 and is already producing preliminary data on ocean temperatures from around Bristol Bay to St. Matthew Island.