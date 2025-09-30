95 whales entangled in fishing gear were reported in 2024

Whales can be spotted along much of the U.S. coastline – sometimes, caught up in fishing gear. Last year, 95 entangled whales were reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to a recent report . At least three died, eight were reported already dead.

Last year’s numbers are up from 64 entangled whales in 2023, though the volume of reports has varied significantly in the last 15 years. Sightings of entangled whales peaked around 2015 for the five regions that NOAA tracks: West Coast, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, Alaska, Pacific Islands, and Southeast Atlantic and Caribbean.

By state, Alaska had the third most reports last year with 16% of the entanglement reports, following California with 25% and Massachusetts with 18% respectively. Hawaii was fourth with 12% of the entangled whales last year.

By species, humpbacks were the most spotted entangled – the report showed at least 77 individual animals caught in fishing gear. The next most entangled were gray whales with 5 animals, 4 North Atlantic Right whales, 3 minke whales, and 2 sperm whales. One fin and one bowhead whale were also reported. The species of two entangled whales couldn’t be identified.

NOAA officials responded to 37 entangled whales. Sometimes, that means they found an entangled whale, and helped free it, but last year only 11 were either fully or partially freed. Other times, attempts are unsuccessful. At least one was killed by untrained individuals attempting to free it. Four reportedly disentangled themselves. NOAA suspects many others are still entangled.

Most were caught in some mix of fishing line and buoys, about a fifth were caught in traps, like shellfish pots. Six were caught in nets, and two entangled in trawl gear.

Reports can be filed to NOAA’s 24-hour hotline and responders will need to know locations, what type of gear animals are caught in, direction it might be headed, and any photos or videos.

The Alaska hotline for entangled whales is 1 (877) 925-7773.