Fishing boat spills thousands of gallons of fuel near Kitoi Bay Hatchery

Commercial fishing around Izhut Bay and Outer Kitoi Bay near Afognak Island – to the north of Kodiak – is closed until further notice due to a fuel sheen in the area. That’s after the 112-foot fishing boat Sea Ern, which is home ported in Seattle, ran aground in Izhut Bay just after 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, at least 3,000 gallons of fuel leaked into waters near the Kitoi Bay Hatchery, the largest salmon hatchery in the Kodiak Archipelago.

Anna Carey, the department’s environmental program manager, said hatchery staff already deployed protective boom, and a response vessel was on its way on Sept. 3.

“The response vessel that’s headed out has skimmers on board and sorbent pads, so they can deploy a skimmer in boom that collects the oil and skim the oil off the top of the water,” she said.

A good Samaritan helped ground the vessel on a nearby sandy beach, according to the department. There is a 12-foot gash in the hull, but it is not at risk of sinking.

"We'll also focus on protecting sensitive areas like the hatchery and any other creeds in the area and watch for wildlife and any impacts there,” Carey said. “There hasn't been any impacts to wildlife reported.”

According to the release, several migratory birds or marine mammals like whales have been spotted in the area, though.

Another estimated 12,790 more gallons of fuel are likely still on board, however the remaining tanks “appear to be undamaged,” according to the release. There’s also about 300 gallons of other oil and lubricants on board.

Carey said the department will decide how to approach cleaning up the wrecked ship once the response vessel is on the scene.

“They’ll make a plan and then review that with us and the Coast Guard,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carey estimated a more robust response plan should be finalized within about a week.