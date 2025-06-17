A third dog in Kodiak tests positive for parvovirus

A puppy at Kodiak’s sole animal shelter tested positive for parvovirus – a deadly disease for dogs. The shelter is now closed until further notice, according to its Facebook post .

This is the second time this year the shelter has caught a case of the disease – it was closed for about a week in late February and early March. Another dog outside of the shelter tested positive for the disease around the same time. It’s unknown how any of the dogs contracted the disease.

Dog owners should look for symptoms like vomiting, loss of appetite, fever, or rapid weight loss.

If untreated, a dog with parvo faces an over 90% fatality rate, according to the National Library of Medicine . The “highly contagious” virus primarily affects puppies as well as older and unvaccinated dogs. It’s spread by direct contact or from contaminated surfaces.

Many common cleaning products do not kill the virus, and it can survive on an infected surface for up to a year, according to the shelter . Smooth surfaces should be disinfected with bleach for at least 10 minutes or hydrogen peroxide on porous surfaces.

Shelter staff urged residents to keep their dogs up to date on vaccines, which are the most effective prevention practice. Puppies can be vaccinated for parvo as early as eight weeks old.

The shelter is also soliciting donations for staff to disinfect the shelter. Needed supplies include bleach, towels, and puppy pads.