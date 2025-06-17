© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A third dog in Kodiak tests positive for parvovirus

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published June 17, 2025 at 5:10 PM AKDT
Downtown Kodiak, Oct. 11, 2023. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
Brian Venua
Downtown Kodiak, Oct. 11, 2023. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

If untreated, infected dogs face an over 90% fatality rate, owners should look for symptoms like vomiting, loss of appetite, or fever. It's unknown how any of the animals contracted the virus.

A puppy at Kodiak’s sole animal shelter tested positive for parvovirus – a deadly disease for dogs. The shelter is now closed until further notice, according to its Facebook post.

This is the second time this year the shelter has caught a case of the disease – it was closed for about a week in late February and early March. Another dog outside of the shelter tested positive for the disease around the same time. It’s unknown how any of the dogs contracted the disease.

Dog owners should look for symptoms like vomiting, loss of appetite, fever, or rapid weight loss.

If untreated, a dog with parvo faces an over 90% fatality rate, according to the National Library of Medicine. The “highly contagious” virus primarily affects puppies as well as older and unvaccinated dogs. It’s spread by direct contact or from contaminated surfaces.

Many common cleaning products do not kill the virus, and it can survive on an infected surface for up to a year, according to the shelter. Smooth surfaces should be disinfected with bleach for at least 10 minutes or hydrogen peroxide on porous surfaces.

Shelter staff urged residents to keep their dogs up to date on vaccines, which are the most effective prevention practice. Puppies can be vaccinated for parvo as early as eight weeks old.

The shelter is also soliciting donations for staff to disinfect the shelter. Needed supplies include bleach, towels, and puppy pads.
News
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
See stories by Brian Venua
Related Content
  • Downtown Kodiak, Feb. 26, 2025.
    News
    Kodiak dogs test positive for parvovirus
    Brian Venua
    The “very contagious” viral infection typically affects unvaccinated puppies, but any dog can be susceptible to the disease. Early signs include lethargy, vomiting, fever, belly pain, diarrhea, or decreased appetite. Tests can be done by looking for the virus in feces.
  • The Kodiak Animal Shelter has several kennels for animals. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Kodiak dog tests positive for canine distemper
    Brian Venua
    A dog at the Kodiak Animal Shelter tested positive for canine distemper, a potentially fatal virus for dogs. Jean Thurman, the shelter’s manager, said in a call that to the best of their knowledge, this is the first time a dog in Kodiak has tested positive for distemper. The Kodiak Animal Shelter has several kennels …