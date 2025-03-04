© 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

Kodiak dogs test positive for parvovirus

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published March 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM AKST
Kodiak Veterinary Clinic announced via email and social media last week that one dog on the island has tested positive for canine parvovirus. Staff said in a phone call there was another case at the island’s animal shelter as well. It’s unknown where either dog contracted the disease.

The “very contagious” viral infection typically affects unvaccinated puppies, but any dog can be susceptible to the disease.

Early signs include lethargy, vomiting, fever, belly pain, diarrhea, or decreased appetite. Tests can be done by looking for the virus in feces.

Parvo can have an over 90% fatality rate, especially in unvaccinated dogs. The clinic recommends immediate treatment if pet parents suspect infection. Treatment can include managing fluids and through IVs or even plasma transfusions in severe cases. Infected dogs should be isolated during their treatment.

Best practices for prevention include vaccinating dogs and ensuring boosters are up to date. Puppies can be vaccinated as early as 8 weeks old. The vet clinic recommends unvaccinated dogs should be kept from high risk areas, like dog parks.

Parvovirus can last on a surface for months or even years and, according to an email from the vet clinic, most household cleaners will not kill the disease. The vet recommends soaking potentially infected infected surfaces with diluted bleach for at least 10 minutes.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
