Kodiak Chamber of Commerce honors 2025 award winners at annual dinner

Guests filled the Afognak Center on Kodiak’s Near Island, many dressed for a theme based on the board game and movie, Clue. Many paced around, playing a large-scale version of the game, trying to solve a murder mystery for a chance at prizes like gift cards and a fishing charter.

But the main part of the night was the awards, with all of the recipients receiving metal plaques.

Matson was named the Chamber’s Member of the Year, Matson. The shipping company was recognized for helping bring inflatable rides to CrabFest, supporting community clean up days, and donating gifts and money to the chamber and some of its members.

“Kodiak is our home, and our work with the people in this room is among the honors rewarding community partnerships,” said Bethany Ford, the company’s office manager.

The Kodiak Area Native Association was another big business that was recognized and took home the Cornerstone Award for running the Kodiak Marketplace, an indoor mall downtown.

Emily Steward, on the chamber’s board, called it a major step to improve Kodiak’s downtown.

“Transforming it from a once decaying downtown, into a beautiful, growing, and thriving space supporting and encouraging small businesses, commerce, tourism, and events that are a hub for the entire community,” she said.

One of the businesses in that building won an award, too – the Bearfoot Bakery was named the Business of the Year. Crystal Burnside, the owner, said it all started with a few loaves at home.

“We started at my kitchen table as I was teaching my kids to bake and baking bread and other goodies,” Burnside said.

Other honorees included:

Volunteer of the Year Steve Paulson for his work with Island Trails Network

Service Organization of the Year went to Special Finds for their work hiring and training people with disabilities

Customer Service Award went to Kodiak Hana, a sushi and Asian cuisine restaurant

Next Step Dance Studio was also given the President’s Award this year for teaching kids discipline, determination, teamwork and self confidence. Mary Beth Lowen accepted it on the studio’s behalf.

“Thank you for believing in what we do, for letting us be a part of your children’s stories, and for supporting a dream that started right here in Kodiak,” she said.