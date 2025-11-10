© 2025

Kodiak Chamber of Commerce honors 2025 award winners at annual dinner

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published November 10, 2025 at 5:10 PM AKST
Next Step Dance Studio at the Chamber Dinner, accepting the the President's Award.
Next Step Dance Studio at the Chamber Dinner, accepting the the President's Award, Nov 8, 2025.

The awards recognized outstanding local businesses for their contributions to the community on Saturday.

Guests filled the Afognak Center on Kodiak’s Near Island, many dressed for a theme based on the board game and movie, Clue. Many paced around, playing a large-scale version of the game, trying to solve a murder mystery for a chance at prizes like gift cards and a fishing charter.

But the main part of the night was the awards, with all of the recipients receiving metal plaques.

Matson was named the Chamber’s Member of the Year, Matson. The shipping company was recognized for helping bring inflatable rides to CrabFest, supporting community clean up days, and donating gifts and money to the chamber and some of its members.

“Kodiak is our home, and our work with the people in this room is among the honors rewarding community partnerships,” said Bethany Ford, the company’s office manager.

The Kodiak Area Native Association was another big business that was recognized and took home the Cornerstone Award for running the Kodiak Marketplace, an indoor mall downtown.

Emily Steward, on the chamber’s board, called it a major step to improve Kodiak’s downtown.

“Transforming it from a once decaying downtown, into a beautiful, growing, and thriving space supporting and encouraging small businesses, commerce, tourism, and events that are a hub for the entire community,” she said.

One of the businesses in that building won an award, too – the Bearfoot Bakery was named the Business of the Year. Crystal Burnside, the owner, said it all started with a few loaves at home.

“We started at my kitchen table as I was teaching my kids to bake and baking bread and other goodies,” Burnside said.

Other honorees included:

  • Volunteer of the Year Steve Paulson for his work with Island Trails Network
  • Service Organization of the Year went to Special Finds for their work hiring and training people with disabilities
  • Customer Service Award went to Kodiak Hana, a sushi and Asian cuisine restaurant 

Next Step Dance Studio was also given the President’s Award this year for teaching kids discipline, determination, teamwork and self confidence. Mary Beth Lowen accepted it on the studio’s behalf.

“Thank you for believing in what we do, for letting us be a part of your children’s stories, and for supporting a dream that started right here in Kodiak,” she said.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.

Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
