Kodiak holds Renaissance Fair in Fort Abercrombie State Historic Park

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:10 PM AKDT
Fairegoers fence near the entrance to the Renaissance Faire
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Fairegoers fence near the entrance to the Renaissance Faire

About 50 people came to celebrate whimsy and fantasy role playing in heavy rain last Saturday.

In an unforested corner of Fort Abercrombie State Historic Park, a chain of pop up tents filled a green field near some trails.

Lindsay Bondurant, one of the renaissance fair’s organizers, said she’s always wanted to go to a fair, but never had the opportunity.

“I’ve never been to a renaissance fair, but I’ve always been intrigued by the whimsy and the beauty and just everything,” she said.

But the nearest fairs she knows of take place on the mainland, so she got some friends together to put one on locally.

“We figured we would just make it happen ourselves because if no one’s going to do it in town, we should do it,” Bondurant said.

Lindsey Bondurant (left) and Nicole Sassin (right) pose in front of a view of Monashka Bay
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Lindsey Bondurant (left) and Nicole Sassin (right) dressed as different styles of elves pose front of a view of Monashka Bay

And the turnout was better than they expected.

Altogether, about 50 people jousted with painted pool noodles, fenced in metal armor, and shared food at the community potluck. Bondurant said half of them dressed up like elves, knights, and even animals and other fantasy fauna.

“I love all the people that turned out, like the different types (of costumes) to like the little fairies and then there’s like butterflies and ravens and different types of everything,” said Nicole Sassin, Bondurant’s co-organizer. The pair spent three months making many of the decorations and props by hand.

“I have renaissance experience so we just got together and made ideas of what you would typically see in a renaissance fair and then how we could achieve those things,” she said.

Fairgoers joust with painted pool noodles in the rain.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Fairgoers joust with painted pool noodles in the rain.

Bondurant said they’re already planning the next fair.

“We went with the potluck style, smaller, more intimate event, and hope to make it bigger next year,” she said.

They’re also planning to work with local artists to have some vendors at a future fair, as well as make more props to add to their collections.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
