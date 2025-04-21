Rep. Begich focuses on reauthorization of fisheries bills during Kodiak's Comfish

Alaska’s freshman Congressman, Nick Begich III, hasn’t done much related to fisheries in his first 100 days in office. But during a commercial fisheries trade show in Kodiak last week, the Republican highlighted some seafood-related measures in the works and heard from local fishermen.

Roughly 50 people packed a room to hear U.S. Rep. Nick Begich III speak at ComFish, Kodiak’s annual commercial fisheries trade show, on Wednesday, April 16. This session, the Republican said he wants Congress to reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Act, the primary law governing fisheries management in federal waters.

“We have the potential for a Magnuson-Stevens Act reauthorization in this Congress. That is something that has come up," Begich said. "I’m not on the Fisheries Subcommittee, but it is something that has been raised in these first 100 days as a possibility. Be thinking about that, right? I’m asking everyone who’s attached to fisheries, or has an interest in fisheries, to be thinking about whether there are specific MSA adjustments that you believe need to be made.”

Although it is still in effect, Congress hasn’t reauthorized the law since 2007. Fisheries management, technology and even fisheries themselves have changed significantly in the last 20 years, so advocates say a reauthorization is needed.

Most recently, a reauthorization bill was introduced in 2024 and co-sponsored by former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola. At last year’s Fisheries Debate in Kodiak, Peltola and Begich debated Magnuson-Stevens as candidates.

Brian Venua / KMXT Nick Begich listens to constituents at ComFish 2025 in the Kodiak Best Western's Harbor Room.

ComFish organizers scheduled 45 minutes for Begich's session. He spent a portion of that time soliciting comments and concerns from the audience.

Local fisherman Paddy O’Donnell spoke up about electronic monitoring, also known as E.M., for bycatch data collected under the Magnuson-Stevens Act.

“I’ve been involved with E.M. for five years, 100% now," O'Donnell said. "And my issue with bycatch – and of course the finger is pointed at me, the trawler – But there is an entire federal fishery, under 40 feet, that is exempt from monitoring. And how do we get accountability and equality at an individual level for everybody instead of pointing fingers?”

That's a jargon-y way of O’Donnell saying he was frustrated that some smaller vessels, such as hook-and-line vessels under 40 feet, aren’t required to have professional observers onboard in certain fisheries.

Professional observers on commercial fishing vessels and electronic monitoring by camera are two ways federal regulators within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration can collect fisheries and bycatch data.

Begich said he wants to adjust NOAA Fisheries’ National Observer Program, as part of a reauthorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Act.

“Right now many vessels are still required to carry human observers under the Magnuson Stevens Act. While the intent is sound, the execution has created real burdens," Begich explained. "Observation can cost fishermen up to $2,000 a day. Observer availability is inconsistent and logistically difficult, especially in Alaska. And NMFS [National Marine Fisheries Service] is still relying on extrapolated data which leads to lost opportunities in the fisheries. Now that’s a policy problem that we need to fix.”

Bob Foy, the director of the Alaska Fisheries Science Center within NOAA Fisheries which is also known as the National Marine Fisheries Service, said the observer program and other data collection tools are very important.

“Throughout all of the changes that we are experiencing and are likely to experience this next year in NOAA Fisheries, what’s not going to change is you, the commercial fishermen, being out on the water," Foy explained. "And our need to understand the fish that you’re catching, what bycatch is out there; and that’s through the observer program.”

Rep. Begich also said he plans to press Congress to reauthorize the Young Fishermen’s Development Act during this session. That became law in 2021, and is authorized through fiscal year 2026, but Begich wants to extend it another five years to FY'2031.

Begich also highlighted the continued global market challenges Alaska seafood is facing, echoing sentiments expressed by the other members of Alaska’s Congressional delegation.

The Representative has yet to sponsor a fisheries bill in Congress.