© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kodiak College's GED program receives funding after federal freeze, CAMP grant still in limbo

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published August 7, 2025 at 5:10 PM AKDT
Kodiak College's Benny Benson Building, August 5, 2025.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Kodiak College's Benny Benson Building, August 5, 2025.

The Trump administration froze billions of dollars in education funding last month, and put Kodiak’s sole General Educational Development, or GED, program in limbo. Then, in late July, the administration said it was releasing most, but not all, of that money.

Kodiak College, a University of Alaska Anchorage affiliate, will run its Adult Education Program at full capacity this upcoming school year. That’s the island community’s sole program for high school equivalency for adults. One full-time person and a few other part-time positions help up to 20 students a year.

Jacelyn Keys, the college’s director, said it’s a huge relief for her staff and students.

“That was a month and a couple of days of ‘oh my gosh, not sure what we’re going to do,’” she said.

About $151,000 for the Adult Education Program was part of a $6.8 billion federal education funding freeze that left both the college and Kodiak public schools reeling. In late July, the Trump administration said it would release $5 billion of the money it froze.

But another $469,000 for the college advisory migrant program, or the CAMP grant on the other hand, is still frozen. Keys said Congress is working on appropriating money for the program for next year, but there’s been no word from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget about this year’s funding.

“We still wait to hear if that money is going to be released from OMB for this year or if there’s going to be a gap year,” Keys said.

The CAMP grant funds first year scholarships and other resources like tutors for students that might leave for work, like for fishing. The program’s director, MJ McCown, who moved to Kodiak for the job, is now waiting to see if her position will still be funded.

Keys said she advocated directly to federal officials on her own dime about why these programs are important.

“I definitely was one voice of many (in) a sea of voices asking for that release,” she said. “And yes, I did go to D.C. in a personal capacity, not as the college director, but as someone who cares about Alaska and education.”

Keys is back in Kodiak, but said she’s still pressing for the government to release the rest of the frozen funds.

“This is something I believe very strongly in, or I would have gone corporate at some point in time or started a business or something of that nature,” she said. “But I believe in the work we do in education.”

Classes at the college start Aug. 25.
News
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.

Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
See stories by Brian Venua
Related Content