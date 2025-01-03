Kodiak College hires MJ McCown as its CAMP director

Kodiak College, an offshoot of University of Alaska Anchorage, has a new director for CAMP, or its College Assistance Migrant Program. MJ McCown is joining the island campus from UAA’s Kenai Peninsula College.

She’s the latest hire to run the program, which is running on a nearly $4 million federal grant . The goal is to “provide comprehensive support services” for U.S. nationals and permanent residents who work seasonally, like in fisheries. It’s one of the first of its kind for the state. Kodiak College is joined by Kenai Peninsula College and UAA’s main campus receiving these grants.

“The CAMP program is meant to empower students by breaking down barriers and opening the door to new opportunities,” McCown said in a press release.

She also said she’s very aware of how rural and remote communities can be hit harder by economic swings or changes in public funding. She said she is eager to work with students on their education and personal goals.

This is the first time Kodiak College has received this kind of grant, which the college’s director, Jacelyn Keys, said “represents a transformative opportunity,” referencing seasonal seafood workers.

“Her experience living in and passion for serving rural communities in Alaska align perfectly with the mission of our CAMP program,” Keys said about McCown in the release.

The money and the position are expected to last at least five years, when the college could apply for more funding to extend the program.