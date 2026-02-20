Midday Report: February 20, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
High winds blow a roof off a Kodiak house and cause several power outages, coffee roasters in Alaska are still feeling the effects of tariffs, the state Department of Transportation is including recreational trails in its long range plan, and the remaining Iron Dog racers in this year's snowmachine race are on their way to the finish in Fairbanks.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.