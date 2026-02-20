© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 20, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKST
The Kodiak Island Borough building features a state flag near the entrance. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

On today's midday report with host Davis Hovey:

High winds blow a roof off a Kodiak house and cause several power outages, coffee roasters in Alaska are still feeling the effects of tariffs, the state Department of Transportation is including recreational trails in its long range plan, and the remaining Iron Dog racers in this year's snowmachine race are on their way to the finish in Fairbanks.

