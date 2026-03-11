© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 11, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Jessie Holmes Wins Alaska Air Transit Award in McGrath.
(Photo: Siri Raitto)
Jessie Holmes Wins Alaska Air Transit Award in McGrath.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Front-of-the-pack Iditarod teams zipped through McGrath last night, roughly a third of the way into the thousand-mile race to Nome. In his annual address to the Alaska State Legislature, United States Rep. Nick Begich III spoke about topics ranging from the war in Iran, Alaska’s mining potential, and the effects of ex-Typhoon Halong on Western Alaska. And the western Aleutians have seen increased seismic activity over the past week.

