Midday Report: March 11, 2026

Front-of-the-pack Iditarod teams zipped through McGrath last night, roughly a third of the way into the thousand-mile race to Nome. In his annual address to the Alaska State Legislature, United States Rep. Nick Begich III spoke about topics ranging from the war in Iran, Alaska’s mining potential, and the effects of ex-Typhoon Halong on Western Alaska. And the western Aleutians have seen increased seismic activity over the past week.