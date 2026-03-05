Midday Report: March 5, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, state legislators are considering increasing the base student allocation again this year, an update on the Arctic Edge 2026 military exercises currently spread across Alaska, oil prices and potentially the state's coffers are surging as the war in Iran continues, Alaska's senators in the U.S. Senate weigh in on the Iranian war, and a new television series on HBO highlights missing Alaska Native women cases in the state.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.