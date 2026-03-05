© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 5, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published March 5, 2026 at 12:52 PM AKST
The Alaska Senate Finance Committee during 2021 legislative session. (AK Senate Majority/Flickr)
The Alaska Senate Finance Committee during 2021 legislative session. (AK Senate Majority/Flickr)

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, state legislators are considering increasing the base student allocation again this year, an update on the Arctic Edge 2026 military exercises currently spread across Alaska, oil prices and potentially the state's coffers are surging as the war in Iran continues, Alaska's senators in the U.S. Senate weigh in on the Iranian war, and a new television series on HBO highlights missing Alaska Native women cases in the state.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes