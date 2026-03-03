© 2026

Midday Report: March 03, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:48 PM AKST
Karen Martin Tichenor addresses attendees at a candelight vigil for Sonia Espinoza Arriaga and her kids on Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.
(Ashlyn O'Hara)
Karen Martin Tichenor addresses attendees at a candelight vigil for Sonia Espinoza Arriaga and her kids on Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

State lawmakers had some sharp questions for Alaska’s Division of Elections about its decision to share the state’s voter list with the Department of Justice. Residents are wondering why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pulled back its decision to design a lake tap that would put a stop to annual glacial outburst flooding in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley. And in the weeks since federal immigration officials detained and deported a mom and her kids from Soldotna, community members have come together at least three times to show their support for the family.

