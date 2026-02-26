© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 26, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

President Trump’s pick for surgeon general, wellness influencer Casey Means, told U.S. senators yesterday that anti-vaccine rhetoric was never part of her message. The Alaska Permanent Fund beat its performance benchmarks last year and is approaching $90 billion. And school districts and community members are keeping local basketball teams going, even far from home.

