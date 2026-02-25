© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 25, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 25, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKST
Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad embrace moments after crossing the finish line of the 2025 Iron Dog snowmachine race.
Ben Townsend/KNOM
Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad embrace moments after crossing the finish line of the 2025 Iron Dog snowmachine race.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Anchorage School Board has approved deep reductions to the district’s budget. The Iron Dog snowmachine race wrapped up in Fairbanks over the weekend with a veteran team making race history. And Alaska senators moved forward a new version of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tax bill last week.

