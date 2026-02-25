Midday Report: February 25, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Anchorage School Board has approved deep reductions to the district’s budget. The Iron Dog snowmachine race wrapped up in Fairbanks over the weekend with a veteran team making race history. And Alaska senators moved forward a new version of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tax bill last week.