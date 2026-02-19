© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 19, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKST
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann (WPC 1160) and honored guests stand for a portrait following the cutter's commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2026. The commissioning solidified the Mann as the third fast response cutter to be homeported in Alaska, and it was presided over by Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander of the Coast Guard's Arctic District.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron /U.S. Coast Guard Arctic
/
Digital
On today's episode with host Davis Hovey:

We hear about the sixth USCG fast response cutter in Alaska is currently based in Kodiak, a recap of Sen. Sullivan's annual address to the state Legislature, the latest tallies on gubernatorial candidates' fundraising, state legislators are pushing to allow SNAP beneficiaries to keep using their benefits at local food markets, and an Alaska skier wins an Olympic medal.

