Midday Report: February 19, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
We hear about the sixth USCG fast response cutter in Alaska is currently based in Kodiak, a recap of Sen. Sullivan's annual address to the state Legislature, the latest tallies on gubernatorial candidates' fundraising, state legislators are pushing to allow SNAP beneficiaries to keep using their benefits at local food markets, and an Alaska skier wins an Olympic medal.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.