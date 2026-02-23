Midday Report: February 23, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska saw its 8th hottest year on record last year, with temperatures coming in a degree and a half warmer than the last three decades on average. Some Alaska cyclists bike to work everyday. How? And the Alaska Federation of Natives have urged state lawmakers to fix Alaska’s dual fish and wildlife management system.