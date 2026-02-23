© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 23, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 23, 2026 at 1:55 PM AKST
Tony Levario bikes to work in west Anchorage the morning of Feb. 4, 2026.
Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media
Tony Levario bikes to work in west Anchorage the morning of Feb. 4, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Alaska saw its 8th hottest year on record last year, with temperatures coming in a degree and a half warmer than the last three decades on average. Some Alaska cyclists bike to work everyday. How? And the Alaska Federation of Natives have urged state lawmakers to fix Alaska’s dual fish and wildlife management system.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes