Midday Report: February 17, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:15 PM AKST
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Two of the fire department's vehicles parked outside the new fire station's automatic doors.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey:

A tour of the City of Kodiak's new fire station that just opened up this month, a look at who's on the huge contractor list recently released by the Missile Defense Agency, our colleagues at Alaska Public Media report that the state House's first draft of the budget includes no PFD, and the Alaska Legislature reviews tax bills and a potential clean fuel bill for cruise ships to reduce air pollution.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
