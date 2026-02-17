Midday Report: February 17, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A tour of the City of Kodiak's new fire station that just opened up this month, a look at who's on the huge contractor list recently released by the Missile Defense Agency, our colleagues at Alaska Public Media report that the state House's first draft of the budget includes no PFD, and the Alaska Legislature reviews tax bills and a potential clean fuel bill for cruise ships to reduce air pollution.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.