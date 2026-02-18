© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 18, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published February 18, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKST
The Alaska Marine Highway ferry Tustumena.
Theo Greenly/KSDP

The Alaska Marine Highway ferry Tustumena.

On today's episode with host Davis Hovey:

We hear about the 17th candidate running to be Alaska's governor, the summer ferry schedule is out for bookings, a look into last week's mariculture conference in Juneau, and how a winter storm with poor visibility is impacting Iron Dog racers on their way around the Norton Sound coast.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes