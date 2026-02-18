Midday Report: February 18, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
We hear about the 17th candidate running to be Alaska's governor, the summer ferry schedule is out for bookings, a look into last week's mariculture conference in Juneau, and how a winter storm with poor visibility is impacting Iron Dog racers on their way around the Norton Sound coast.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.