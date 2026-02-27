© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 27, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKST
Downtown Fairbanks on a chilly February morning.
(Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)
Downtown Fairbanks on a chilly February morning.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Juneau’s city-owned airport was briefly at risk of an emergency closure as its fleet of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting trucks faced maintenance issues. The love of winter in Alaska's Golden Heart City of Fairbanks is likely waning for many residents. And Skagway is mulling how to deal with contamination from ore.

