Midday Report: December 19, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The window for Alaska Native veterans to apply for their Native allotments will stay open for another five years. Gov. Mike Dunleavy is eyeing a property tax break for the long-planned Alaska LNG project. And dancing and drumming, essential to Siberian Yupik culture, continue to be passed down by ancestors.