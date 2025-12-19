© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 19, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:36 PM AKST
Yup'ik dancer from Inu-Yupiaq dance group performing in a kuspuk.
(Wikipedia)
Yup'ik dancer from Inu-Yupiaq dance group performing in a kuspuk.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The window for Alaska Native veterans to apply for their Native allotments will stay open for another five years. Gov. Mike Dunleavy is eyeing a property tax break for the long-planned Alaska LNG project. And dancing and drumming, essential to Siberian Yupik culture, continue to be passed down by ancestors.

