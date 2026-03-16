Midday Report: March 16, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The 2026 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race hit the Norton Sound coastline over the weekend and the race is heating up. In Juneau, youth from across the state presented films they made highlighting the impacts of climate change where they live. And the state budget is back up in the air.