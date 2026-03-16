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Midday Report

Midday Report: March 16, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Jessie Holmes shoves piles of straw under his dog team at the Unalakleet checkpoint of the 2026 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Gabby Hiestand Selgado/KYUK
Jessie Holmes shoves piles of straw under his dog team at the Unalakleet checkpoint of the 2026 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The 2026 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race hit the Norton Sound coastline over the weekend and the race is heating up. In Juneau, youth from across the state presented films they made highlighting the impacts of climate change where they live. And the state budget is back up in the air.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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