Midday Report: August 04, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Northwest Arctic community of Ambler has been without drinking water or sewer for over five months. The Anchorage library branch in the Mountain View neighborhood is temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into it over the weekend. And Anchorage police say gunfire and a call for help early Saturday morning led to a deadly crash between a police patrol car and a taxicab.