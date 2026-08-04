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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 04, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published August 4, 2026 at 1:13 PM AKDT
The Mountain View branch of the Anchorage Public Library was closed after two vehicles collided with a library wall on Aug. 1, 2026.
(Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
The Mountain View branch of the Anchorage Public Library was closed after two vehicles collided with a library wall on Aug. 1, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Northwest Arctic community of Ambler has been without drinking water or sewer for over five months. The Anchorage library branch in the Mountain View neighborhood is temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into it over the weekend. And Anchorage police say gunfire and a call for help early Saturday morning led to a deadly crash between a police patrol car and a taxicab.

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