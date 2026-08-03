Midday Report: August 03, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Residents of the Seward Peninsula village of Brevig Mission spoke out in overwhelming opposition Tuesday to the proposed Graphite One mine. The University of Alaska and its newest staff union have begun negotiations on its first contract. And A controversial gold mine proposed within the Tongass National Forest in Juneau was authorized to go through a faster federal permitting process.