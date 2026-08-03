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Midday Report

Midday Report: August 03, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:56 PM AKDT
Graphite One's camp near the Imuruk Basin.
(Ben Townsend/KNOM)
Graphite One's camp near the Imuruk Basin.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Residents of the Seward Peninsula village of Brevig Mission spoke out in overwhelming opposition Tuesday to the proposed Graphite One mine. The University of Alaska and its newest staff union have begun negotiations on its first contract. And A controversial gold mine proposed within the Tongass National Forest in Juneau was authorized to go through a faster federal permitting process.

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