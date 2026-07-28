Midday Report: July 28, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A handful of state legislators returned to Juneau yesterday to begin a third special session on tax breaks for the Alaska LNG project. An emergency dig in Quinhagak seeks to save the past before it washes away. And safety protocols will be in place prior to an air show in Fairbanks expected to draw ten thousand spectators.