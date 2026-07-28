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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 28, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 28, 2026 at 12:53 PM AKDT
In 2024 the Nunalleq site was several meters from the Bering Sea coast.
(Gabby Salgado/KYUK)
In 2024 the Nunalleq site was several meters from the Bering Sea coast.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A handful of state legislators returned to Juneau yesterday to begin a third special session on tax breaks for the Alaska LNG project. An emergency dig in Quinhagak seeks to save the past before it washes away. And safety protocols will be in place prior to an air show in Fairbanks expected to draw ten thousand spectators.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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