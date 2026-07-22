Midday Report: July 22, 2026 By Katherine Irving Published July 22, 2026 at 4:35 PM AKDT Listen • 30:38 Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media Voter Tarn Coffey talks with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jonathon Kreiss-Thompkins. He told Kreiss-Tomkins that farmers in Alaska need access to affordable land and a reliable market within the state. On today's Midday Report with host Katherine Irving, today is the deadline to submit comments on the winter ferry schedule, Alaska Public Media discusses the role bycatch is playing in this year's political races, also a recap of a speed dating event with gubernatorial candidates in Anchorage, and KDLG reports that a commercial fishing crew member who died in Bristol Bay earlier this summer has been identified.