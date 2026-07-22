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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 22, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:35 PM AKDT
Voter Tarn Coffey talks with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jonathon Kreiss-Thompkins. He told Kreiss-Tomkins that farmers in Alaska need access to affordable land and a reliable market within the state.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Voter Tarn Coffey talks with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jonathon Kreiss-Thompkins. He told Kreiss-Tomkins that farmers in Alaska need access to affordable land and a reliable market within the state.

On today's Midday Report with host Katherine Irving, today is the deadline to submit comments on the winter ferry schedule, Alaska Public Media discusses the role bycatch is playing in this year's political races, also a recap of a speed dating event with gubernatorial candidates in Anchorage, and KDLG reports that a commercial fishing crew member who died in Bristol Bay earlier this summer has been identified.

Midday Report
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
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