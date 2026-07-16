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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 16, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
The Hannah is a brand new boat, designed to operate in Bristol Bay.
Ben Blakey
/
Northline Seafoods
The Hannah is a brand new boat, designed to operate in Bristol Bay as of 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, new KIBSD Superintendent Daniel Brigman has officially begun his three-year tenure, KDLG has reactions from fishermen on a new partnership between Silver Bay Seafoods and Northline Seafoods, KNBA reports on Chugach tribes forming a tribal conservational district, and the state has confirmed three cases of cyclosporiasis in Alaska since May according to Alaska Public Media.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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