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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 05, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:44 PM AKDT
Entangled whale near Petersburg.
(NOAA Fisheries)
Entangled whale near Petersburg.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A two-year-old humpback whale was found entangled in a gillnet near Petersburg last week. The City of Kotzebue secured a $12.5 million grant to repair and upgrade its sewer system. And as of Friday [7/31], nearly 10,000 Alaskans had requested absentee ballots from the state Division of Elections for the Aug. 18 statewide primary.

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