Midday Report: August 05, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A two-year-old humpback whale was found entangled in a gillnet near Petersburg last week. The City of Kotzebue secured a $12.5 million grant to repair and upgrade its sewer system. And as of Friday [7/31], nearly 10,000 Alaskans had requested absentee ballots from the state Division of Elections for the Aug. 18 statewide primary.