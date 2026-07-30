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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 30, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 30, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
A cruise ship travels through Glacier Bay on July 24, 2023.
( Clarise Larson/KTOO)
A cruise ship travels through Glacier Bay on July 24, 2023. 


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Members of the Alaska Legislature are asking the state Division of Elections to immediately restore the voter status of thousands of Alaskans. A new class developed by whale biologists and marine pilots in Southeast Alaska will soon teach mariners how to avoid hitting humpback whales. And drive-through coffee in Nome!

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