Midday Report: July 30, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Members of the Alaska Legislature are asking the state Division of Elections to immediately restore the voter status of thousands of Alaskans. A new class developed by whale biologists and marine pilots in Southeast Alaska will soon teach mariners how to avoid hitting humpback whales. And drive-through coffee in Nome!