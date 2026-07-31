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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 31, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:56 PM AKDT
Dan Sullivan, a candidate in Alaska's U.S. Senate race who shares a name with the incumbent seeking reelection, talks with a reporter Friday, July 3, 2026, in Petersburg, Alaska.
(Becky Bohrer/AP)
Dan Sullivan, a candidate in Alaska's U.S. Senate race who shares a name with the incumbent seeking reelection, talks with a reporter Friday, July 3, 2026, in Petersburg, Alaska.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The National Transportation Safety Board says a Bering Air plane was overweight and experienced “severe icing conditions” before it crashed onto sea ice last year, killing everyone on board. Alaskans will consider a a ballot initiative to limit the influence of big-money donors on Alaska’s state and local elections. And Senatorial candidate Dan J Sullivan.

Midday Report
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