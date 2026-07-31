Midday Report: July 31, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The National Transportation Safety Board says a Bering Air plane was overweight and experienced “severe icing conditions” before it crashed onto sea ice last year, killing everyone on board. Alaskans will consider a a ballot initiative to limit the influence of big-money donors on Alaska’s state and local elections. And Senatorial candidate Dan J Sullivan.