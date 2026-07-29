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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 29, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 29, 2026 at 1:02 PM AKDT
Joshua Green River Valley in Izembek Wilderness.
By USFWS - US Fish & Wildlife Service
Joshua Green River Valley in Izembek Wilderness.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A widespread weather reporting outage affected Alaska Monday causing dozens of stations that pilots and forecasters use to go offline. Southcentral Alaska residents will likely see costlier home heating bills for the next few winters. And various environmental groups are trying to stop construction on a controversial road that would pass through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge on the Alaska Peninsula.

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