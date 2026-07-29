Midday Report: July 29, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A widespread weather reporting outage affected Alaska Monday causing dozens of stations that pilots and forecasters use to go offline. Southcentral Alaska residents will likely see costlier home heating bills for the next few winters. And various environmental groups are trying to stop construction on a controversial road that would pass through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge on the Alaska Peninsula.