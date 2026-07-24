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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 24, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKDT
The scene of the landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Travis Watkins/Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities
The scene of the landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, in 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, the road to Pillar Mountain is reopened, Alaska's seismic stations could help track landslides according to reporting from the Alaska Desk, one of Coast Guard Base Kodiak's fast response cutters has a new commander, Talkeetna experiences mild flooding according to Alaska Public Media, and KDLG reports on a data collection app that's helping Bristol Bay sport fishermen fill gaps in state data.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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