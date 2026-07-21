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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 21, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published July 21, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
This generated image of the proposed Wrangell shipyard was shared during a town hall meeting, July 14, 2026.
Coast Alaska
This generated image of the proposed Wrangell shipyard was shared during a town hall meeting, July 14, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, KUAC tells us about a Fairbanks pilot's court case that's headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, state legislators have requested an audit of the Board of Fisheries going back to October of 2023, KDLG reports on the declining number of women setnetters in Bristol Bay in recent decades, and Wrangell is considering building a massive shipyard according to reporting from Coast Alaska.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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