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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 15, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published July 15, 2026 at 12:51 PM AKDT
King Cove in August 2023. The Peter Pan processing facility there was part of assets for which Rodger May was the successful bidder.
Theo Greenly/KUCB
King Cove in August 2023.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, Coast Alaska reports that summer salmon prices are up for commercial fishermen in Alaska, a road between King Cove and Cold Bay is slated for construction next month, drones are being used in Western Alaska for subsistence and local knowledge, legislators weigh in on the ongoing debate over tax breaks for the LNG project during Alaska Public Media's Talk of Alaska.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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