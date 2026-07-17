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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 17, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:35 PM AKDT
The Alaska House of Representatives is seen in session on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)
James Brooks/Alaska Beacon
The Alaska House of Representatives is seen in session on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, the deadline to register to vote is this Sunday, Alaska Public Media reports that legislators will have a third special session to figure out a LNG tax bill, a conversation with a climate scientist about this year's El Nino, and KRBD attends Ketchikan's first ever rock skipping competition.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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