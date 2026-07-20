Midday Report: July 20, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, a new Kodiak Island Borough Assembly member has been appointed, four gray whales have washed up dead on Kodiak Island beaches in the past couple weeks, Alaska Public Media reports that U.S. House of Rep. candidate Matt Schultz suspended his campaign, two brown bears fought at the Alaska Zoo causing one to be relocated, and KCAW has more on a composting method using biochar.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.