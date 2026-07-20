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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 20, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Democratic U.S. House candidate Matt Schultz is seen in an undated photo published on his campaign website.
James Brooks (Screenshot)
Democratic U.S. House candidate Matt Schultz is seen in an undated photo published on his campaign website.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, a new Kodiak Island Borough Assembly member has been appointed, four gray whales have washed up dead on Kodiak Island beaches in the past couple weeks, Alaska Public Media reports that U.S. House of Rep. candidate Matt Schultz suspended his campaign, two brown bears fought at the Alaska Zoo causing one to be relocated, and KCAW has more on a composting method using biochar.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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