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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 14, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published July 14, 2026 at 3:56 PM AKDT
A 2022 drone image of the Yukon River and its floodplain downstream from Beaver, Alaska, shows accumulations of sediments harboring mercury.
Michael P. Lamb / USC Dornsife
A 2022 drone image of the Yukon River and its floodplain downstream from Beaver, Alaska, shows accumulations of sediments harboring mercury.

On today's Midday Report with host Katherine Irving, ADF&G has launched a new bycatch portal, multiple Alaskan businesses and individuals have been charged with Medicaid fraud, researchers have a model to predict when rivers in Alaska's Arctic will turn orange and acidic as permafrost thaws, and KYUK has an update on summer salmon fishing from an Elder on the Yukon River.

Midday Report
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
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