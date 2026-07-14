Midday Report: July 14, 2026 By Katherine Irving Published July 14, 2026 at 3:56 PM AKDT Listen • 26:32 Michael P. Lamb / USC Dornsife A 2022 drone image of the Yukon River and its floodplain downstream from Beaver, Alaska, shows accumulations of sediments harboring mercury. On today's Midday Report with host Katherine Irving, ADF&G has launched a new bycatch portal, multiple Alaskan businesses and individuals have been charged with Medicaid fraud, researchers have a model to predict when rivers in Alaska's Arctic will turn orange and acidic as permafrost thaws, and KYUK has an update on summer salmon fishing from an Elder on the Yukon River.