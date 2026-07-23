Midday Report: July 23, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, KMXT's Katherine Irving rides aboard the new Kodiak Bear Bus, volcanic ash cancels Alaska Airlines flights yesterday according to KUAC, the Coast Guard monitored Chinese research ships crossing through the U.S. EEZ this month according to KUCB, the Nome deep draft port got a boost as KNOM reports in the WRDA bill this month, and the Alaska Desk has more on the Indian Health Service backpaying ANTHC for admin costs.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.