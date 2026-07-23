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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 23, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published July 23, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Xue Long, a Chinese research ship, transits north through the U.S. EEZ and over the U.S. extended continental shelf in the Bering Sea with a declared destination of the Arctic, July 12, 2026. In recent years, the Coast Guard has observed heightened activity in the U.S. Arctic and anticipates continued and increased presence in the region this summer.
U.S. Coast Guard
Xue Long, a Chinese research ship, transits north through the U.S. EEZ and over the U.S. extended continental shelf in the Bering Sea with a declared destination of the Arctic, July 12, 2026. In recent years, the Coast Guard has observed heightened activity in the U.S. Arctic and anticipates continued and increased presence in the region this summer.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, KMXT's Katherine Irving rides aboard the new Kodiak Bear Bus, volcanic ash cancels Alaska Airlines flights yesterday according to KUAC, the Coast Guard monitored Chinese research ships crossing through the U.S. EEZ this month according to KUCB, the Nome deep draft port got a boost as KNOM reports in the WRDA bill this month, and the Alaska Desk has more on the Indian Health Service backpaying ANTHC for admin costs.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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