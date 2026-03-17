© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 17, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 17, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Alaska’s natural gas pipeline would largely follow the route of the existing trans-Alaska oil pipeline, pictured here, from the North Slope. Near Fairbanks, the gas line would split off toward Anchorage, while the oil pipeline continues to the Prince William Sound community of Valdez.
(Photo by David Houseknecht/United States Geological Survey)
Alaska’s natural gas pipeline would largely follow the route of the existing trans-Alaska oil pipeline, pictured here, from the North Slope.
Near Fairbanks, the gas line would split off toward Anchorage, while the oil pipeline continues to the Prince William Sound community of Valdez.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The head of a powerful state Senate committee is calling for stronger legislative oversight if a North Slope gas pipeline moves forward. Following a mistrial last year, 25-year-old Dustin Ruckman is once again facing homicide charges in an Anchorage court. And some veterans in Alaska will face a harder time receiving federal food assistance next year.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes