Midday Report: March 17, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The head of a powerful state Senate committee is calling for stronger legislative oversight if a North Slope gas pipeline moves forward. Following a mistrial last year, 25-year-old Dustin Ruckman is once again facing homicide charges in an Anchorage court. And some veterans in Alaska will face a harder time receiving federal food assistance next year.