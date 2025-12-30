© 2026

Midday Report: December 30, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 30, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKST
Skiers head down a snowy Basin Road in downtown Juneau on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.
(Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)
Skiers head down a snowy Basin Road in downtown Juneau on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska scientists shared concerns about federal funding cuts hurting Arctic research at a major conference in New Orleans this month. A winter storm dumped more than two feet of snow and freezing rain on the capital city this holiday weekend. And Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents were blasted by hurricane-force winds over the weekend.

