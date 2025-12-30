Midday Report: December 30, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska scientists shared concerns about federal funding cuts hurting Arctic research at a major conference in New Orleans this month. A winter storm dumped more than two feet of snow and freezing rain on the capital city this holiday weekend. And Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents were blasted by hurricane-force winds over the weekend.