Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 31, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 31, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKST
A submerged boat in a Juneau harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, one of eight that have sunk during the current record snowstorm, according to officials.
(City and Borough of Juneau photo)
A submerged boat in a Juneau harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, one of eight that have sunk during the current record snowstorm, according to officials.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


This is the longest period of time Pelican has been without seaplane access. The city of Juneau issued an alert that avalanche conditions are elevated in the areas above Behrends Avenue and Thane Road. And communities on Prince of Wales Island are facing complications with their city water supplies in the aftermath of this month's snowstorms.



Midday Report
Terry Haines
