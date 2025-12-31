Midday Report: December 31, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This is the longest period of time Pelican has been without seaplane access. The city of Juneau issued an alert that avalanche conditions are elevated in the areas above Behrends Avenue and Thane Road. And communities on Prince of Wales Island are facing complications with their city water supplies in the aftermath of this month's snowstorms.