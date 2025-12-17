© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 17, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 17, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKST
The orange tributary of the Kugororuk River in Alaska is an example of a "rusting river." These rivers are increasingly common in the Brooks Range of northern Alaska, the result of thawing permafrost. The orange color is caused by naturally occurring iron, but it can also indicate elevated levels of heavy metals.
(Josh Koch/U.S. Geological Survey)
The orange tributary of the Kugororuk River in Alaska is an example of a "rusting river." These rivers are increasingly common in the Brooks Range of northern Alaska, the result of thawing permafrost. The orange color is caused by naturally occurring iron, but it can also indicate elevated levels of heavy metals.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Troopers are still looking for a Toksook Bay man who allegedly kidnapped and fired multiple shots at a tribal police officer in the Nelson Island community. The latest federal report on the Arctic shows the region is still rapidly warming. And the state of Alaska is considering a new ferry terminal that would connect Alaska’s ferries to the Lower 48 without going through Canada.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes