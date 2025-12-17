Midday Report: December 17, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Troopers are still looking for a Toksook Bay man who allegedly kidnapped and fired multiple shots at a tribal police officer in the Nelson Island community. The latest federal report on the Arctic shows the region is still rapidly warming. And the state of Alaska is considering a new ferry terminal that would connect Alaska’s ferries to the Lower 48 without going through Canada.